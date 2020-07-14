COVID-19: Jigawa relieves SMEs from paying taxes for 18 months

THE Jigawa State government has relieved some individuals, small and medium enterprises from paying tax for the period of 18 months as part of the state government’s relief package for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa while speaking to newsmen in Dutse.

He said the gesture takes effect from July 1, 2020, till December 2021.

Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa explained that “the state government’s decision is in consideration of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.”

According to him “the incentives/tax relief programme include eighteen months tax relief to all new enterprises, one-year tax holiday to all existing small and medium scale enterprises.

“Other reliefs include reduction of penalty and interest from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, and from 21 per cent to 9 per cent on interest respectively. 50 per cent waiver on business premises license.

“A 50 per cent waiver on informal sector taxpayer from 1st July 2020 to 31st December 2021; 50 per cent waiver for warehouse rent for businesses at state export free zone (EPZ) by Ministry of Commerce.”

He noted that the incentive does not affect corporate bodies who are required to file the returns in respect of their employees on or before January 31 of each year.