COVID-19: Invitation of Chinese doctors will escalate pandemic, Ohaneze youths warn

Inviting Chinese doctors to the country to curtail COVID-19 is not the way to go, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has warned, and has told Nigerians to persuade the Federal Government not to escalate the pandemic by going ahead with the plan.

The Igbo group gave the warning in a statement signed by their President-General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary-General Mazi Okwu Nnabuike on Monday in Abakaliki.

The group while condemning the invitation described Chinese doctors as “not sincere”.

They maintained that if the nation is in dire need for foreign medical doctors, the destination should be India or Cuba, and not China.

The group also disputed the figures and claims of Ministers Farouk and Lai Mohammed that over N100 billion had been disbursed as a Ruse.

The state reads: “We urge the Presidency to contact Indian or Cuban doctors through its Foreign Missions in both countries, as Chinese doctors are not sincere in the medical profession, as they may escalate the index cases to benefit from the situation.

“Igbo youths insist that N100 billion palliative money has been diverted into personal pockets. There was systematic looting by avoiding a credible banking process of using banks to reach out to Nigerians with BVN for the palliative care and stimulus packages. Indulging in physical distribution and disbursement of the palliative money put doubts on the minds of Nigerians who question the credibility of the claims of disbursement of N100 billion palliative money to Nigerians. We call for a forensic investigation into the activities of the Ministry of Humanitarian and Crisis Management, led by Sadiya Farouk.

“There’s so much hunger and frustration in the country caused by the lockdown as the preventive method to stop the spread of COVID-19, Nigerians are gradually getting frustrated daily.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the palliative money to the South, as majority of poor Nigerians reside in the South.

“The approval of 150 million dollars from Sovereign Wealth Funds by Buhari should be shared among the three tiers of government to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. OYC is praying for the quick recovery of all the index cases in Nigeria, especially those that had recently tested negative including Chief of Staff to Mr President, Abba Kyari.”

