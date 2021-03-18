COVID-19 intervention group donates preventive facilities to three secondary schools in Anambra

An intervention support group known as Victim Support Fund (VSF), has donated some COVID-19 preventive facilities to three schools in the three Senatorial Zones of Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the three benefiting Schools are Community Secondary School Mbaukwu, (Anambra Central), Boys High School Nteje (Anambra North) and Community Secondary School Igboekwu, Ayamelum local government area of the state.

It was also gathered that each school will receive; A 400 Solar-powered borehole, four handwash stations, 2000 pes of reusable facemasks, five pieces of four-litre hand sanitisers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.

Speaking while making the donation at the Community Secondary School Mbaukwu, on Thursday, Chairman of the Fund, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-ogunsiji, said since the inauguration of the task force on March 30, 2020, it had assisted many vulnerable Nigerians and given institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Akerele-Ogunsijilisted the items donated in the first phase of its intervention to include food items, health facilities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

She said that in the second phase, the fund had provided solar-powered boreholes, handwash stations, reusable facemasks, hand sanitisers and other items to some schools across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

She urged that the facility be properly maintained for long term usage for the benefit of the students, teachers, parents and the community at large.

The Principal of Community Secondary School Mbaukwu, Mrs Anizoba Catherine, on behalf of others, while commending the Victims Support Fund for its emergency intervention programme to contain the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic among school children, assure the visiting team that the schools and communities would maintain the facilities for better usage.

Tribune Online also learnt that the VSF was established by General T.Y Danjuma, to provide relief to victims of insurgency and armed conflict in Nigeria especially in the core areas of livelihood and recovery, education and protection, infrastructural development, research and peace-building in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.COVID-19 intervention group donates