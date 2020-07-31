COVID-19: Interfaith group sensitises Bodija traders

There is the need for market men and women to prioritise adherence to anti-COVID-19 protocols as they belong in one of the categories of Nigerians that are most susceptible to attack by the pandemic.

The co-chairman of a national interreligious and intercultural body, the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Alhaji Kunle Sanni, made the remark, on Wednesday, at a one-day sensitisation programme organised for traders at Bodija Market, Ibadan.

The programme was organised by the IDFP, in conjunction with the Oyo State COVID-19 Sensitisation Committee, with the support of the King Abdullah Bin Abdul-Aziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

According to Alhaji Sanni, the advocacy visit to the traders was imperative because they are vital stakeholders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as they have unfettered access to various categories of people.

“We believe that everybody, religious groups and market women and men, not just medical practitioners, should be involved in this fight,” he said.

At the event, items like face masks, sanitiser, hand-washing soap, handbills and stickers were presented to representatives of the various associations in the market for onward distribution to traders in the market.

A member of the IDFP, Pastor (Dr) Doyin Sowoolu, who gave a demonstration on the use of the items, sensitised the audience to a number of prescribed preventive measures against the disease.

She urged the traders to continue to safeguard themselves and their families against COVID-19 through regular hand washing, use of sanitiser and wearing of face fask, as well as maintaining of social distance and avoidance of handshake and touching of the nose.

The Babaloja of Bodija Market, Alhaji Sumaila Jimoh and other leaders and representatives of the different categories of foodstuff sellers in the market attended the event.