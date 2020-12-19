COVID-19 infection on the rise in Gombe, fatality rate alarming, Management committee declares

Gombe State Management Committee on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the number of confirmed cases in the state in the second wave of the pandemic declaring that the fatality rate is on the rise in the state.

Chairman of the Covid-19 Management Committee and Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau who raised the alarm advised people of the state not to throw caution to the wind but re-embrace and adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols.

Manassah Jatau stated this while addressing newsmen at the wake of the second wave of the covid-19 Pandemic in the state maintaining that figures have shown that there is a geometrical spike in the number of confirmed cases and fatalities in the State.

He said that “there is no gainsaying the fact that the present administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has done incredibly well in mitigating the spread of the virus but that the seeming containment of the virus led to a general relaxation among Nigerians leading to a much bigger second wave”.

He, however, noted that the recent #ENDSARS protest across the country also contributed to the spread of the covid-19 virus.

He further called on people of the State to take responsibility by adhering to the covid-19 safety protocols which include wearing of face mask, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing.

The COVID-19 Management Committee Chairman said that “We call you members of the press here to brief you on the activities of the committee and to seek for your cooperation to reach out to the public on the need for everyone to adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols especially in this festive season where marriages and social gatherings are in large volume”.

In his brief, The Commissioner of Health, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana said that the virus thrives in temperate conditions, describing the current weather condition as ideal for the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Mohammed Gans said that “Needless to mention Gombe is experiencing a spike in covid-19 Pandemic and fatality is hitting double-digit.”

The Health Commissioner, therefore, appealed to members of the public to take personal responsibility by keeping with the covid-19 safety protocols and to desist from dismissing the existence of the virus.

