COVID-19: Infected port worker not our staff ― Ports Authority

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that a senior member of its workforce has been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

This is even as the Authority stated that the infected port worker, who has now been quarantined, is a staff of one of the terminal operators at the ports.

In a statement signed by the agency Spokesman, Adams Jatto on Saturday, the agency stated that the infected port worker and all those that interacted with him have been asked to self-isolate.

According to the NPA: “A member of staff of one of the terminals at the ports, who has not been at the office since Friday, April 17, 2020, had visited his father-in-law and family during the weekend of Friday, April 17, 2020, and Sunday, April 19, 2020.

ALSO READ: Obaseki yet to recieve official communication of CoS resignation

“On arrival, he discovered that his father-in-law, his own wife and children had taken ill.

“On Monday, April 20, they were all diagnosed with coronavirus as a result of which he decided to isolate himself and get tested. He wrote to the office to inform them about the situation and his decision to self-isolate.

“On Thursday, April 23, 2020, he again wrote to inform the company that he had tested positive to coronavirus and that the entire family was now receiving treatment at one of the isolation centres in Lagos.

“The company immediately (on the same Thursday, April 23, 2020) wrote to inform and seek advice from the Coordinator of Health Ports Services in line with guidelines laid down by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). for the report of COVID-19 incidents.

“The company, in line with advice from Port Health Services, has disinfected the premises, while all personnel who interacted with the staff have been identified and asked to self-isolate.

“The Authority wishes to appeal to the media to verify information before going to press in order to avoid raising unnecessary tension.

“There are laid down procedures for the management of suspicions of COVID-19 incidents at the ports and the Authority will, in collaboration with all other government agencies, follow these processes through whenever the occasions arise.”

It would be recalled that report of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak at the ports had broken out on Friday evening, fuelling speculation that the disease is fast spreading at the ports.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story

WHO Appoints Okonjo-Iweala As COVID-19 Special Envoy

United a Nations, April 25, 2020 (NAN) The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as a Special Envoy for the newly inaugurated Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator… Read full story

Identical Twin Sisters Die Of Coronavirus In Same Hospital Three Days Apart

An identical twin sisters have died within three days of each other after testing positive for coronavirus in Britain, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported. Children’s nurse Katy Davis, 37, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday. Her sister, Emma, herself a former nurse, died at the same hospital early on Friday… Read full story

COVID-19: IMF To Meet April 28 On Nigeria’s Request For $3.4 Billion Emergency Fund

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said it would meet on April 28 to consider Nigeria’s request for $3.4 billion in emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Sources told Reuters that setting a date to take the request before the board is a sign the proposal was slated for approval… Read full story

Arik Air Orders 90% Of Staff To Go On Indefinite Leave, Those Remaining To Get 20% Of Salary

Information has emerged that Arik Air, one of the country’s domestic airlines, has asked 90 per cent of its workers to proceed on indefinite leave without pay while the few that will remain will only enjoy 20 per cent of their monthly salaries… Read full story

COVID-19: Frontline Health Workers Get N112.5 Million Life Insurance Cover, Says PTF

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has revealed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed in respect of the healthcare workers on the frontline for various allowances and other incentives… Read full story

COVID-19: PTF Activities Now To Cover West African Countries, Says SGF

Following the proclamation of President Muhammadu Buhari as “Champion of COVID-19 Response” by the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 is to expand its activities to reflect the regional coordination role the appoint bestows on the president… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE