COVID-19: IMF approves $7.6 million debt relief to Burundi 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it had approved $7.6 million debt relief to Burundi to help address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said the relief for three months would be potentially raised to $24.97 million over the next 21 months if resources are available.
“IMF debt relief will help free up resources for public sector health needs, including other emergency spending and help mitigate the balance of payments shock posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the IMF said in a statement.
ALSO READ: N1.32bn, not N1.5bn, was spent on COVID-19 palliatives, Pondei explains
The IMF said it has revised downwards economic growth projections for 2020 by 5.3 percentage points to -3.2 per cent this year.
“The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing economic challenges and creates significant external financing needs in 2020 and 2021, mainly as a result of lower exports, elevated imports needs and reduced remittances inflows,’’ it said.
Burundi has so far had 328 cases of COVID-19 and one death.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE