Covid-19 : I’m at Government House, Kaduna, not in Lagos hospital, says el-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has said contrary to reports doing the round that he is in an intensive care facility in Lagos State, he is being isolated in a wing at the Government House in Kaduna State

He made the clarification in a tweet he posted on Monday debunking the news of his isolation in Lagos.

According to el-Rufai: “Earlier today, I took two hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.

“Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an intensive care in a Lagos hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna, undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the state Ministry of Health.

“As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new COVID-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

“I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah.”

