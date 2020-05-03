COVID-19: I have discovered coronavirus cure, Ondo trado-medical practitioner claims

A trado-medical practitioner, Dr Ola Olasumbo has asked the Federal and Ondo State Governments to send some patients suffering from COVID-19 to him for treatment.

Olasunbo who disclosed that he has discovered the cure for the novel COVID-19 otherwise known as coronavirus after rigorous research into the possible cure of the pandemic ravaging the globe.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Olasumbo expressed confidence that the drug would treat all symptoms of the deadly coronavirus but said he is currently awaiting the approval of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in order for a clinical trial of the drug to commence.

He said he was able to discover the cure for COVID -19 after months of research saying that Coronavirus is similar to chickenpox and measles that are highly contagious.

The trado-medical doctor who is the head of Ethno-Pharma Company said if China, the epicentre of the virus was able to tackle the disease with herbal drugs Nigerian should not write off herbal remedy for the treatment of Coronavirus.

He said China, where Coronavirus started last year did not exit the pandemic through the use of pharmaceutical drugs but through the use of natural herbs.

He expressed confidence that the drug is the perfect antidote to the virus, he said that he is not ready to collect any monetary benefit from the government.

While revealing that the components of the drug were made of three plants, Dr Olasumbo emphasized that he had produced drugs which had treated and cured some diseases.

He said, “When the virus was reported in China with subsequently confirmed cases in other parts of the world, the association of herbal practitioners in Nigeria met and it was resolved that everyone should go into research towards finding a cure for the virus.

“After months of research, I discovered the drug which has already been produced. But what I’m waiting for now is NAFDAC’s approval for the clinical trial to commence.

“In the past, I have produced drugs which cured measles and chickenpox as well as other life-threatening ailments. So, with this latest discovery, I’m certain that COVID-19 has been defeated.”

Olasumbo who said he has accepted the challenge of Governor Akeredolu on the use of herbs to cure the pandemic said the vaccine which he has developed would completely wipe out COVID-19 if given approval by the agency regulating drug use in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Apart from boosting the immune system of those affected by COVID-19, the herbal practitioner said the vaccine would completely cure the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had disclosed that his government would be considering herbal medicine in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Akeredolu who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital said that he would try the herbs suggested by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who urged the government to seek an internal solution to the cure of the virus.

