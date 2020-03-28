COVID-19: I am now in self-isolation ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday that he was now in self-isolation based on the advice given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Makinde spoke while responding to some questions during the radio programme tagged “South West political update” on Fresh FM.

He spoke for about twelve minutes to address the people.

“I am now in self-isolation. Yes. I have been advised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to isolate myself because I had contacts with some people.

“All the governors who had contacts with some of the people who have it have been advised to isolate themselves. The governors’ forum advised us to do so.

“This disease is no respecter of anyone, whether you are rich or poor. I am currently in isolation.

“It is unfortunate that some people rather than assist themselves or their people, they are criticizing. When they want to criticise, we are not saying that they should not criticise, but, I care for the people of Oyo State.

“We are in discussion with some private companies. The NPG donated some items to us. I am already in talks with British American Tobacco. I believe that they will get in touch with the commissioner for Heath.

“We are learning from the countries that have experienced the virus, we are now looking at the ways to regulate some companies based on the protocols. There is a protocol to follow if we have an environment like this in a company”.

“You just don’t operate based on emotions, everybody is an expert in this Coronavirus crisis.

“You can see if you are in the US or UK, you see them fumigating the environment before they sell a car, they have fumigated the car, but it is another environment here. Here there is no palliative. Because, we don’t know the number of Okada riders, market women, have we done the registration for them to know their number. We don’t have that.

“So those are some of the challenges we are facing. And we are happy, anyone with ideas should come forward.

“I am your Governor, it is your Governor that is speaking. This Coronavirus is a serious challenge for us. I advise the residents to take care of their heath. It is my prayer that it will not reach us and those that have it will soon recover. Thank you”.