COVID-19: Hygiene, sanitation are important in high density population—VSF

Chairperson, Victims Support Fund (VSF) COVID-19 task force, Mrs. Toyosi Akinrele-Ogunsiji has underscored the importance of hygiene and sanitation in very high-density population such as schools in the country.

Akinrele-Ogunsiji speaking at the commissioning of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities donated to three schools in Oyo State, said Victims Support Fund (VSF) COVID-19 task force interventions have covered over 20 states in Nigeria to ensure a halt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, the intervention which started at the Malaysian IDP camp in Abuja by providing food, medical items, personal protective equipment, in its third phase, would have covered 30 states out of 36 states in Nigeria by 14th of April 2021.

According to her, “This is the second component of the third phase of the Victims Support Fund COVID-19 intervention and it covers our wash facilities because we realise that hygiene and sanitation are very important within high density population environment like schools at this time.

“And that informed our decision to go around the country looking at schools and states where they need urgent intervention in terms of water facilities. Three schools are beneficiaries of our interventions in Oyo State here.”

Akinrele-Ogunsiji stated that VSF has been running campaigns and awareness in local languages across all the six geopolitical zones.

She added “but we also know that when we urged people to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols especially hand washing under running water it is not as important as taking the water to those communities.”

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Aminat Atere, assured that the intervention would serve as succour to the schools and their immediate environment

Also, Mrs Ibitomi Olaoye, the principal of Olubadan High School who spoke on behalf of the other two school principals whose schools were beneficiaries, appreciated the donor of the facilities and asked for more interventions that would meet the needs of the schools.

The three schools that benefited from the donation were Olubadan High School, Orita Aperin Ibadan, Iresadu High School, Ogbomoso and Irepo Grammar School, Igboho, all in Oyo State. Facilities provided were 4,000-litre solar powered boreholes, four hand wash stations, 2,000 pieces of reusable facemasks. Others were five pieces of four-litre hand sanitisers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.

