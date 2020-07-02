COVID-19: How 170 missed out on ARV care during lockdown

AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) said between April and May, 2020, no less than 170 clients stopped accessing antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in the 82 facilities it covers due to the COVID-19 lockdown despite all mechanisms, including home drop, it had put in place.

APIN’s head of office in Oyo State, Dr. Olalere Olajide, who spoke at the Oyo State second quarter coordination meeting, said most of these clients were from outside Oyo State and could not come to pick up their ARVs.

According to him, testing for HIV during the period became a problem and testing dropped because centres such as the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, closed its routine clinics.

He added that testing samples for HIV also reduced because of COVID-19 samples that were being processed.

Dr Olajide, however, declared that since June, the number of clients coming to the clinics for ARV had improved, adding that “our clients now take at least three months drugs so that it decongests the clinic and lockdown will not be an issue.”

He listed the organisation’s challenges in the quarter to include inadequate human resources, poor documentation on HIV service delivery in health facilities, and dwindling donor funds to support HIV programme activities.

Breakthrough Action -Nigeria’s representative, Eniola Adeyemo, said it had reached 57,790 people with information on malaria and referred 2000 people for appropriate malaria services at health facilities in 11 local government areas it was working in Oyo State.

Adeyemo said community sensitisation was also carried out on COVID-19 because many individuals in the community were confusing COVID-19 symptoms and malaria.

“We intend in this new quarter to train on precautions for conducting community services during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as on providing COVID-19 prevention messages in communities,” she added.

Oyo State’s Global Fund Project coordinator, Dr. Olubunmi Ayinde, said the sensitisation of healthcare providers on COVID-19 was ongoing by the state’s Ministry of Health, adding that the meeting was to review and coordinate activities on HIV, tuberculosis and malaria for a sustainable system in the state.

Earlier, Director, Public Health, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Wole Lawal, appreciated health workers in the state for keeping health care services delivery ongoing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, just as he urged them to continue on the COVID-19 prevention protocol to stay safe.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story