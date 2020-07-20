COVID-19: HEFAMAA closes down private diagnostic laboratory

An agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has closed down private diagnostic laboratory, even as it reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining its fight against quackery and illegal medical practices to safeguard public health.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Abiola Idowu who led the agency’s Monitoring and Inspection team to shut down a private diagnostic laboratory, Afriglobal Medicare, Ikeja, Lagos for violating the State government operational directives on COVID-19 disclosed this known on Monday in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Idowu stated that the government will not condone unprofessional that would see proprietors of private health facilities violating or engaging in illegal COVID-19 testing without recourse to due process.

She, however, reaffirmed that only accredited private laboratories that have HEFAMAA quality assurance logo are allowed to carry out COVID19 tests in the State.

She added, “The Lagos State Government remains committed to sustaining the fight against quackery and other vices which impact negatively on the health of the populace. The agency will continue to insist on a suitable environment for the dispensation of medical care for promotion and maintenance of good health.

“To guarantee public health safety, particularly in this period of COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government has prohibited the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test for COVID19. Testing for the virus is therefore prohibited for non-accredited laboratories as engaging in such illegal act could threaten general wellbeing of the citizenry.”

While advising proprietors of private health facilities to adhere strictly to stipulated standards to guarantee sound health and wellbeing of Lagosians, Idowu urged the populace to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies.

She stated, “The general wellness of all Lagosians is the priority of this current administration. To achieve this, however, I urge all Lagosians to report any suspicion as well as health facilities that operate illegally in the State to the agency.

“I also want to implore the public to desist from patronizing any health care provider without the display of the HEFAMAA logo or prove of registration with the agency.

“To heighten the testing capacity of the State government, she reiterated that the Lagos State Government following a rigorous accreditation and validation process by the agency and the Lagos State Bio-Bank has accredited seven private laboratories namely Total Medical Services, SynLab, 54 Gene, Medbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratories.”