COVID-19: Heed to advice of experts to curb spread, Shiites tell Nigerians

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has called on Nigerians to complement the efforts of health experts by heeding to their advice in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The IMN in a statement signed by Abdullahi Musa on behalf of the Academic Forum of IMN expressed dismay over what it described as carelessness of the go that led to the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The IMN also known as Shi’ites, however, called on Nigerians to domesticate some of the guiding instructions that will stall the spread of the virus, like washing of hands, wearing of face mask and others

“It has become pertinent on the Islamic movement in Nigeria under the revered leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) to call on the public and humanity at large to complement the efforts of health experts and comply with instructions and guidance to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus now taking a toll in our immediate environment Nigeria.

“With a deep sense of concern, we wish to express our dismay over the carelessness of the Nigerian authorities that led to the spread of the pandemic to Nigeria from the onset, due to its indifference, disregard to the life and wellbeing of the citizenry and its inability to be proactive.

“Nigerians should endeavour to domesticate all guiding instructions that will stall the spread of the pandemic that include the washing of hands with soap, using protective wears like facemasks and hand gloves as well as staying away from gatherings.

“They should also always maintain a social distance of at least one metre whenever they must interact with others and avoid touching of their faces, noses and eyes because the pandemic is real and not a hoax as wrongly perceived by some.

“It is only through these that one can stay safe under a government that is less concerned about proper management of the situation,” the statement said.

While calling on philanthropists to engage in palliative measures to assist the poor in the period of self-isolation, the IMN said it has since embarked on public awareness on the need to comply with experts advise.

“In as much as it is necessary for people to remain in self-isolation, it is also necessary for those who live from hand-to-mouth, that makeover 50 per cent of the population, to be given palliatives as it is the practice across the globe.

“You can’t shut down poverty-stricken and hungry people for good without any sustenance and expect proper results unless you are not truly committed to the protection of their lives against the devastation. We will use this opportunity to call on the wealthy philanthropists to devise ways of assisting the poor to save lives as the government remains mute and indifferent.

“The Islamic Movement has since embarked on giving public awareness on the need to comply with experts advises through media campaigns and distribution of soaps for the washing of hands to the needy communities and thousands of volunteers are readily available in terms of manpower in the fight against the pandemic.

“We also use this medium to renew the call for the immediate and unconditional release of our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) and his wife who are currently detained at the highly overcrowded Kaduna Prison, without access to proper medical care, especially considering that the Kaduna State Government has proved incapable of protecting even its highest-ranking officials. We call on the public to stay safe and abide by experts instructions,” the statement added.

