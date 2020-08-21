COVID-19: Health officer urges increased sensitization to curtail spread in Plateau

A Health Education Officer, Mrs Jerisha Daniel, has called for increased sensitization and awareness of people in Plateau to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Daniel made the call in Jos during community informants and media meeting organised by the Jos North Local Government.

She said that the meeting involved community leaders and the media as part of risk communication pillar activities to tackle COVID-19 spread.

According to her, the recent spike in COVID-19 in the state was as a result of low-risk perception among the people.

”The people are aware of the virus but the risk perception is very low.

”The virus is on the increase with Jos North and South as the epic centre.

“We call on community informants in Jos North to have a pally with the media so as to increase the risk perception in the locality, ” the health officer said.

She further said that the meeting would help to curb the virus-positive cases and also increase the testing capacity within the state.

Daniel said that the meeting would help to discuss the best ways to prevent stigmatisation and discrimination.

“We know that stigmatisation and discrimination will make people not to avail themselves for testing or discuss their status,” she said.

She said that the state would continue to preach on adhering to the instructions and principles of containment of the virus spread.

”It is sad that some people still go about without face masks, shake hands and not keeping to social distancing,” she said.

