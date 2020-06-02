COVID-19 has exposed Africa weaknesses —ITUC-Africa

THE International Trade Union Congress, ITUC-Africa, has said that the COVID-19 health crisis in the world has exposed Africa in all its weaknesses.

To this end, it called on Africa Union (AU) to give all the necessary support to the African Centre for Disease Control (ACDC) to continue to coordinate Africa’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a paper released to mark the Africa Day, the General Secretary of ITUC-Africa, Comrade Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, said Africa must further its effort in coordinating the production of personal productive equipment, medical and other supplies needed to cope with the crisis.

He said: “The growing number of infections on the continent and the devastating impact that the coronavirus has had on black people in Africa’s diaspora around the world is a wakeup call to African leaders at all levels. There is every indication that African leaders must do better for their people in all respects.

“The AU is encouraged to give all the necessary support to the African Centre for Disease Control to continue to coordinate Africa’s responses to the COVID-19.

“At the level of the state, in business, in the trade unions and civil society, in academia, religious society and at all other levels, African leaders and actors must do better for our people.”

Comrade Kwasi said: “As the world went into crisis with COVID-19, the hard reality dawned that every people must do well to rely primarily on their own effort and that solidarity support can only be a complement to local effort.”

However, he regretted that as many parts of the world dug into their reserves to respond to the crisis, “most of us in Africa had to run around begging for reliefs and resources to weather the storm on hand.”

He said: “COVID-19 has destroyed businesses and worsened unemployment, destroyed incomes and livelihoods and made many more persons destitute. It has exposed overcrowding and poor housing, poor health infrastructure, poor social services like water and sanitation and the overall poor social protection for African people.

“The hard lesson is there for us to see, that we in Africa will also do well to ensure that we can provide our most basic needs for ourselves.”

Also speaking on the urgent need to overhaul African countries’ dysfunctional health system, the ITUC-Africa Deputy General Secretary, Colrade Joel Odigie stressed the need for government to take bold, diligent, and imaginative measures to revamp public healthcare.

“There must be a willingness to commit to the necessary investment needed. Essentially, the focus must be on the development of a pragmatic healthcare system. Such a system must make provision for functional infrastructures with ample location in the rural areas.” Comrade Odigie said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: America Has Trump; We Have Buhari

WHATEVER made Olubadan to have Adedibu/ We also have Omisore…(Oun t’ó m’Ólúbàdàn t’ó fi l’Ádédibú/ Àwa náa l’Ómísore)” This song was popular at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rallies in Osun State some years ago. The rhythm there is in the strong, no-nonsense characters of Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Otunba Iyiola… Read full story

Covid-19: Buhari May Ease Restrictions Today

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may authorise further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 following his receipt, on Sunday, of recommendations from the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic… Read full story

Mariam Sanda Killed Her Husband, Police Insist •Asks Appeal Court to affirm her death sentence

The Police has prayed the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to uphold the death sentence on Mariam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. In its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team led by Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the police submitted that the… Read full story

Return To Roundtable Or Face Consequences, FG Threatens Striking ASUU

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says there will be consequences if the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) refuse government’s overture to return to the negotiating table. Ngige disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, in Enugu… Read full story

You Must Belong To All Of Us, Dangiwa Counsels Buhari

The former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari against lopsided appointments, and called on him to “belong to all of us.” In an open letter to Buhari on Sunday, Dangiwa apparently responding to the claim of Buhari that he belongs to… Read full story

Lagos Begins Register-To-Open Initiative To Open State’s Economy

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, at the weekend disclosed that the commission is set to begin the Register-To-Open initiative of the state government, saying this was in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards reopening of the state economy… Read full story

Rape, Murder Of Our Student Shocking, Says UNIBEN

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has expressed shock over the rape and subsequent murder of one of its students, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology. Vera, 22 was reportedly killed on Wednesday, May, 27 by the Rapists who savagely hit her head with the canister of a big fire extinguisher at… Read full story

At 65, Customs Boss, Hameed Ali Takes New Wife

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) over the weekend got married to a new bride, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi in a wedding ceremony devoid of fanfare because of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Lopside Appointments In Federal Agencies

THE case against the Muhammadu Buhari administration has always rested on two distinct arguments. The first argument is that, for reasons that space will not permit, the administration has lacked the creativity, urgency and agility needed to accomplish great things in a country as complex and invariably tightly wound as… Read full story

Will Nigerians Pay More For Fuel As Crude Price Rallies?

Nigeria’s efforts at removing fuel subsidy since the advent of democratic rule since 1999 have been unsuccessful. Recent announcement by the government that fuel subsidy is gone forever now seems to be just a political statement due to the fact that the government failed to provide any pricing template for May 2020… Read full story

Choices That Determine Leaders’ Success

Most leadership failures are traceable to poor choices. Poor choices made by leaders result in bad decisions which lead to undesirable results. How strong, stable and successful a company gets is determined by how sound and profound its choices are. The prosperity or otherwise of a nation is an indication of the kind of choices… Read full story

Leadership Beyond The Storm

He had led his team from one victory to another even in the face of stiff competition from the corporate behemoth that seemed to monopolize the landscape. He was formerly in the employ of Saujamite Ltd as the Personal Assistant to the CEO. However, as he demonstrated leadership in a way that put him firmly… Read full story

Lynching Akinwumi Adesina

The culture of lynching and genocide is deeply embedded in the gestalt of American race relations. And this, despite the Civil Rights Act 1964. As late as the 1960s in the Jim Crow South, it was the norm for the Ku Klux Kan (KKK) to fish out a young African-American for allegedly staring at a white woman and to hang him on a tree… Read full story