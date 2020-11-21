COVID-19 has expose inadequacies in Nigeria health system, says Gov Ishaku

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has said that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inadequacies in the Nigeria health system.

Ishaku stated this Saturday while declaring open, the 2020 Physician Week at Doctors House, Jalingo.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai said the outbreak of the virus which threatens the world economy has further exposed the emptiness of the Nigeria health sector as samples were taken to far places for testing.

Ishaku revealed that his administration was committed in repositioning the health system in Taraba, pointed out that he has so far established two COVID-19 testing centres in the state.

“We have also reconstructed three General hospitals in the state and revitalised the School of Nursing and Midwifery to boost manpower in the hospitals.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has unraveled the inadequacies of our health system and there is need for an overhaul of the sector and that is why my administration has invested so much in the health sector.”

Ishaku charged physicians to be critical in examining patients to avoid the mismanagement of cases of and wrong diagnosis.

Earlier, Dr. Nkantah Edet, Taraba State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) said the aim of the Physician Week was to celebrate doctors and take review of the health system.

He commended the state government for the reforms in the health sector and called for more action for the recovery of the health sector after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nkantah also called for the review of the remuneration of doctors and employment of new ones to balance the doctor patient ratio in the state.

