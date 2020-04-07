COVID-19: Group calls on FG to extend cash palliatives to South-West states

The Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency extend the economic stimulus packages (cash palliatives) to states in the South-West region so as to mitigate the effect of the lockdown being experienced to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The group in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, signed by Oluyi Akintade Tayo and Oluwagbenga Ajongbolo, the President and Publicity Secretary respectively wondered why the government lockdown states in the region and commenced the disbursement of N5,000 cash palliatives to poor residents in Northern states.

OYC said: “The group is concerned that the FG, saddled with the responsibilities to promote unity and cohesion, is further dividing the nation and its people with the pro-north agenda and doing everything not in the books to relegate the Yoruba people to the lowest.

“The government of Nigeria, led by the retired and tired general, has since locked down two important states in Yoruba land. Still working on some data to conclude why the states in our land lockdown have not benefited from the palliative measures of the COVID-19 while the northerners are getting the same on every blessed day,

“It is important the government does the needful by paying our vulnerable ones the monthly N5,000 and extending the coronavirus palliative measures to the South-West where four out of the six States have been locked!

“Anything outside of these, these continuous segregations and nepotism shall be rejected, challenged and fiercely contested by the good people of Yoruba land.”

