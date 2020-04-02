COVID-19: Group berates Makinde for handing over to ex CMD, UCH

An Ibadan-based social-cultural group, the Ibadan Mesi Ogo, has berated the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his decision to hand over the coordination of COVID-19 activities in the state to the former Chief Medical Director (CMD), University College HOSPITAL (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Temitope Alonge.

The governor had, shortly after confirming that he had tested positive to the coronavirus, announced that he was relinquishing his leadership of the Oyo State Task Force on the virus to Alonge, a professor of orthopaedic.

However, the group condemned the decision of the governor which was said to have been based on the recommendation of one of his close friends, Seye Famojuro.

Ibadan Mesi Ogo, in a statement signed by Dr Jide Oriolowo and Mr Adetunji Maroof, president and secretary, respectively, said the decision of the governor was in violation of the ethics of the medical profession.

“The decision of the governor to hand over the coordination of COVID-19 activities to the former CMD of UCH is an aberration. Professor Alonge is a specialist in orthopaedic. Hence, he is not fit for the purpose.

“There are many professors of virology in the UCH who should be saddled with such huge tasks. The appointment of Alonge doesn’t conform to the modern practice of medicine. A virologist who specialises in the control, prevention and eradication of diseases should have been appointed by the governor.

“The governor should, as a matter of public importance, rescind his decision and appoint a virologist to head the state task force on COVID-19 in order to put an end to this aberration,” the statement further read.