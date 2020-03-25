COVID-19: Governors at last NGF meeting should go for test ― NGF DG

The Director-General of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Barr. Asishana Okauru, on Wednesday, called on the state governors who attended the Forum’s monthly meeting held last Wednesday, 19th March 2020 to self-isolate and take the stringent measures possible to protect the general public from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barr. Okauru who issued the clarion call via a statement made available to Tribune Online also urged all those who made presentations to the Governors at the meeting to go for the coronavirus test without further delay.

The NGF Director-General who disclosed that he attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council (NEC) last week, which were also attended by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The statement read: “I wish to inform the general public that my wife together with my entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation.

“We are taking this action following my exposure to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who today (Tuesday) announced the positive outcome of his test for COVID-19.

“I attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State Governor.

“Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week.

“All of the organisations to which my wife is affiliated have already begun ‘Work from Home’ in line with an earlier Government directive.

“In fact, through DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, and in her personal capacity, my wife was already at the forefront of raising awareness around COVID-19.

“She will continue to do the same.

“All members of NGF secretariat that were exposed will be observing self-isolation.

“We encourage all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do the same.

“By our actions, we hope to encourage others who are exposed and not sure of their status to undergo self-isolation and make themselves available for the test, where applicable.

“At the NGF meetings held, all necessary precautions as advised by the NCDC were taken, but we cannot make any assumptions about our status.

“We will self-isolate and take the stringent measures possible to protect the general public.

“Coronavirus is real. Please follow all NCDC guidelines for COVID-19 and stay at home unless you provide essential services,” the NGF Director-General urged in the statement.

