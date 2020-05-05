COVID-19: Governors and workers’ sacrifice

Slashing of workers’ salaries is part of the options in the stringent measures by some governors to cushion the effects of COVID-19. Deputy Editor, DAPO FALADE examines the arguments for and against so far.

THIS could be one of the most trying moments for state governors. The biting effects of the coronavirus pandemic have so altered the pattern of governance to warrant a number of panic measures by governors across the country.

According to the state chief executives, the measures are designed to cushion the hardship occasioned by the virus that has sent thousands to their untimely grave globally. While calling for understanding from the citizens, the governors said it is imperative for the people to make sacrifice as the battle to save lives continued.

Part of their own sacrifice announced so far include foregoing their salaries and reduction of the salaries and allowances of all political appointees by 50 per cent. Investigations indicated that, at least, one state from the South-West had indeed slashed the salaries of all such categories of government functionaries even before the COVID-19 pandemic made incursion into the country. Though it has been a bitter pill for those affected functionaries, the matter had not generated a furore since it was not in the public space.

There is, however, disquiet over the plan by some governors to extend the stringent measure to civil servants. The workers have kicked against the suggestion by the governors that civil servants forego 25 per cent of their salaries because of the negative effects created by COVID-19. One of the negative impact is the crash in the global price of oil, the mainstay of the Nigerian economy. The dip in the oil price translates to a drastic shrink in revenue accruing from oil export and ultimately, revenue available for sharing among the federal, state and local government from the Federation Account.

The problem of the state in sourcing revenue is compounded by the partial or total lockdown of the economies of states due to the ravaging virus. Virtually all the main sources of internally generated revenue for states and local governments have either functioned at the lowest or completely crippled for weeks.

Notwithstanding, the governors have continuously assured the workers that have been forced to stay at home in order to be saved from the ravaging pandemic. The assurances came against the backdrop of predictions by various international organisations that millions of jobs are on the line due to the socio-economic crisis created by the virus. In the midst of the assurance of job security has emerged the proposition by some governors of 25 per cent reduction of salaries of workers to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, had in a state broadcast on April 9, announced that modalities are under ways for all employees of the state to contribute to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund established by the state. The government had met with the union leaders on the matter so that the workers could be on the same page with the government. To be precise, the Head of Civil Service of the state, Bariyatu Mohammed, had met with labour leaders on April 14 on the planned salary deductions. Representatives of the workers came from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State (JUTIKS), Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), RATTAWU and other affiliate unions. But the workers said they are not for the plan. According to the chairman, Kaduna State Council of NLC, Ayuba Sulaiman, the planned deduction of 25 per cent of workers salary did not go down well with the union leaders. “The proposed 25 per cent deduction was the decision of the government, we are not involved,” the NLC chairman said. He confirmed that the Head of Service actually solicited for workers’ support and contributions to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund. “We excused her and deliberated over the matter among ourselves and some of us suggested 3.0 per cent salary deduction, while others suggested 5.0 per cent. At the end, we put it to vote and 13 of us voted for five per cent deduction while 10 others voted for three per cent.We informed her of the five per cent agreed deduction, which to us was reasonable, considering the emergency situation we all found ourselves. But the Head of Service rejected our offer and informed us that the State Executive Council had already concluded to deduct 25 per cent of workers salary.”

On his part, Chairman, JUTIKS, Noah Danlami, said they were not part of the decision. “We all thought we were invited for the meeting to agree on the percentage to be deducted, as part of workers contribution in support of government efforts. But to our surprise, our resolution as union leaders was turned down by the Head of Service, insisting that the 25 per cent deduction would be spread across the months April and May. The good thing is that, we have informed the Head of Service that we are only consenting to 5.0 per cent deductions and we still stand by it. If the government went ahead and deducted 25 per cent, then we are not party to it because we were not part of the decision in the first place. It was pure government decision,” he said.

The governor of the state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai on April 26, unveiled that state public servants earning, at least, N67,000 would donate 25 per cent of their salaries to the state, while state senior appointees; including commissioners, permanent secretaries, special advisers and heads of agencies will each donate N500,000 in April. According to him, senior appointees will each donate 50 per cent of their salaries. He hinged the plan on the need to ensure that the millions of people living in the state were adequately supported during the COVID-19 period. But the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) opposed the plan and called on the government “to as a matter of urgency avert crisis in the health sector of Kaduna State by immediately paying all health care workers the balance of 25 per cent of their April 2020 salaries.”

Initial report from Bauchi State suggested the intention of the state government to pay workers half of their salary for April, May and June as part of their contribution to the battle against COVID-19 in the state. The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to Governor Bala Mohammad, Muktar Gidado, said it was the agreement reached at a meeting held with the State Head of Service, permanent secretaries, directors and the organised labour on April 3. Based on resolutions, permanent secretaries and their equivalents will contribute 10 per cent of their salaries for the months of April, May and June 2020. The contribution does not exempt any category of workers. “Directors on Grade Levels 16 to 17 both in the state and local governments will contribute five per cent of their salaries for the period of aforementioned months. Workers on Grade Levels 1 to 15 in the state and local governments will contribute one per cent from their salaries for the same months of April, May and June,” Gidado stated.

The issue is generating hiccups in Kogi State where because of feelers that the workers might be paid only 50 per cent of their salary for the month of April. Development on the issue remain sketchy, even though some groups and individuals are already expressing reservation if the government at all has such plan.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole seems to have aligned with his constituency on the need for such sacrifice from workers. The former president of the NLC, who is the current national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly wrote in an article published to mark Labour Day that the slashing of workers’ salary or downsizing was inappropriate. Instead, he advocated that governors reduce the cost of governance. His words: “Cutting wages is most unhelpful in the circumstance. It’s like asking an anaemic patient to donate blood to save the lives of other patients in need of blood transfusion.” The incumbent NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said the priority now should be wage protection as opposed to reduction because of the enormous sacrifice workers have continued to make for the country. Wabba used the opportunity of the 2020 International Workers Memorial Workers’ Day to issue the warning. “In reciprocation of the enormous sacrifice made by workers, we urge employers of labour to show solidarity with the sacrifice of our workers and people by ensuring wage protection, income support and social inclusion at these trying times,” Wabba said.

Given the controversy generated by the plan to slash the salaries of workers by some governors, it is most likely that many of their colleagues may have gone back to the drawn board if they had the same measure before to cushion the impact of the coronavirus. For now, the citizens, especially workers, will await such alternatives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Clarence Peters Invited For Questioning Over Dancer, Kodak’s Death

Popular video director, Clarence Peters, Tribune Online gathered, has been invited for questioning by the Lagos State Police Command, over the death of dancer, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak, who was electrocuted in his studio. Kodak, who is a popular dancer within the Nigerian music scene, allegedly died of… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Death And Dying Emirs

DYING is nothing; choosing the right time to die, if we can, means a whole lot. This coronavirus season is a very wrong time to go – undisturbed. You die now, you leave importunate questions blowing in the air. The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State died on Sunday morning. Was he a victim of COVID-19, the current… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Kano Mass Deaths

AMID the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a strange cloud has enveloped Kano State. In the last three weeks, the state has witnessed massive deaths of people in very controversial circumstances. The deaths first became public knowledge following the release of a video clip… Read full story

JAMB Remits N3.5 Billion To FG For 2020

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made an interim remittance of N3.5 billion to the Federal Government consolidated account for 2020. This is in addition to more than N3.5 billion paid to candidates as reduction of cost of ePIN as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read full story

CBN, Bankers’ Committee Suspend Lay-Offs In Banks

A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on Saturday, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry a statement from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed on Sunday… Read full story

Court Shuts Church Indefinitely In Abuja Over Lockdown Violation, As Pastor, Others Evade Arrest

A mobile court sitting in Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Sunday, ordered for an indefinite closure of The Shekinah Glory Church, located opposite the popular Citec Estate, Jabi, for violating lockdown… Read full story

COVID-19: 50 Almajiris From Kano Brought To Kaduna Tested Positive ― El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that 15 more almajiris that were brought from Kano to Kaduna have tested positive for COVID-19. This was even as he confirmed that the number of almajiris tested… Read full story

Remdesivir: What The NAFDAC DG Said

In a report entitled “COVID-19: We are not likely to use Ebola drug for patients — NAFDAC” published in the Sunday Tribune edition, we quoted the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, as saying that remdesivir, the drug approved by… Read full story

Abducted Twins Of Oyo Cleric, Akeugbagold, Released After £100,000 Ransom Negotiation

After eight days of dwelling in the bush with their abductors, the twins of former Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Taofeek Akeugbagold were released at about 5.30 am on Sunday. The twins were picked near the bush at around Mufutau Laninhun College of Education area on the Lagos-Ibadan… Read full story

Leading With Presence — 2

COVID-19 has changed the world and the way we do things. The changes it has brought upon humanity will be our new norm for some time to come. It is as if it was what the world needed to remind us that the only constant thing about life is change. Social distancing means we make less physical contacts… Read full story

Things That Won’t Change Post COVID-19 (Part 3)

This is the third piece I am penning on this life-changing subject that has started helping a lot of people in Nigeria and beyond. So far, I have written on three non-negotiable values that will not change post COVID-19: vision, loyalty and confidentiality. The fourth value I am writing on is that of assiduousness and… Read full story

Reflections On The Post-Coronavirus International Economic Order

THE novel coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest global economic shock since the 1929 Wall Street Crash. In fact, its ramifications might be even bigger, given that, unlike the 1929 crash, our world is today an integrated global marketplace… Read full story