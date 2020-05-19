COVID-19: Governor Diri cancels 100 days in office celebration

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has announced the cancellation of his 100 in-office celebration, which includes the commissioning of selected projects, due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Governor Diri who disclosed this when members of the past state working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a solidarity visit in government house, said his administration would soon roll out a number of urban renewal projects, particularly in Yenagoa, expected to commence after the COVID-19 era is over.

Explaining further, he said the construction of a flyover and expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout was part of the urban renewal plan of his administration, assuring that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was poised to initiate projects that would bring about overall development to the state.

He expressed his administration’s intention to give a facelift to the capital city as evident in the ongoing demolition of illegal structures that had defaced the Yenagoa metropolis.

His words: “Even in the face of COVID-19, we have decided to do some preparatory things, which I hear are going down well with our people. We are not just pulling down illegal structures but also sanitising our city.

“Work will start on the expansion of the Etegwe/Edepie roundabout in no distant time. Also, we intend to build a car park at the market at Swali, which is the largest in Yenagoa and fence it off to ensure a healthy environment.

“Our government is on track. We are not looking at celebrating 100 days in office because globally, economies are at a standstill as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. But rather we are expecting to celebrate our achievements in another one to three years’ time.”

Commenting on the issue of appointments into his government, Diri noted that at the appropriate time, people that are passionate about the development of the state and the party would be brought on board.

“We are not going to do secret appointments. Party stakeholders are being consulted to bring into government persons that would have development uppermost on their minds.”

