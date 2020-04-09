COVID-19: Government locks down Kwara

Kwara State government has announced a total lockdown of the entire 16 local government areas of the state with effect from 6:00 pm on Friday.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the state’s deputy governor and chairman of the state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, said that the new measure banned all vehicular movement, including private vehicles, banks, shops and markets from operating.

He, however, said that the lockdown order allows foodstuff sellers and operators of medicine shops to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the people of Offa on the lockdown order placed on the town since Tuesday, while he thanked the federal government for its support for the state technical committee on COVlD-19.

The deputy governor, who urged residents in the state not to panic, said they should strictly adhere to all the safety measures on COVID-19.

He also said that the pandemic is not a death sentence nor a crime for anyone to be positive.

Alabi, who advised residents against the stigmatisation of any person or communities in the state, warned that those found in such act of sending pictures of affected persons on social media would be prosecuted.

