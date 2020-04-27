Gombe State government has confirmed 5 new positive cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The confirmation was made late Sunday evening by the State Taskforce on COVID-19 which stated that the total positive cases in the state barely one week after the confirmation of the first five index cases is now 35.

Chairman of the Taskforce Prof Mohammed however assured that the state is ready to handle the situation saying that isolation centres are ready to take in the victims for treatment for the required number of days.

He, however, urged the people to adhere to Public Health instructions as given by health professionals by keeping their environment clean, washing of hands with soap and clean water regularly, using of hand sanitizers and most importantly practising the social distancing method and staying at home during the period of the lockdown.

The Taskforce Chairman also assured that the contacts of the victims will be traced in order to ensure that the infection was not communally transmitted.

