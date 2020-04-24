COVID-19: Gombe receives 1,800 bags of rice from Federal Government

1,800 (50kg) bags of rice have been donated to Gombe State Government by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as a palliative to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging most parts of the country.

The donation was received on behalf of the state government by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Daniel Manasseh Jatau, saying that, the palliative came at a time it was most needed.

The Deputy Governor who represented the Governor said that the people of Gombe State will remain ever grateful to the Buhari administration for the timely release of the palliative which will go a long way in alleviating the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While commending organizations and individuals who made donations to alleviate the sufferings of the people, he appealed for more donations from organizations and individuals as Government alone cannot do everything.

He then called on the people of the State to exercise more caution and care since COVID-19 has reared itself in the State by obeying all directives and precaution by authorities.

While presenting the foodstuff to the Government on behalf of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, the Director, Humanitarian Affairs in the Ministry, Graima Ali Alhaji, said that the palliative consists of 1,800 (50kg) bags of rice expected to reach the poor people in the society.

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Abubakar Njodi, commended the Federal Government for the speed at which the palliative came in after the state Government requested for the intervention.

WHO Alerts On Cyber Attacks, Calls For Vigilance

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyberattacks directed at its staff members and email scams targeting at the public since the start of COVID-19 pandemic… Read

UN Agency Calls For $1 Trn Developing World Debt Write-Off

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday that around one trillion dollars of debt owed by developing countries would be cancelled under a proposed global deal… Read full story

COVID-19: Between Lockdown, Hunger And Insecurity

As at April 22, 2020, 873 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 197 persons had been discharged, while 28 deaths had been recorded. Lagos currently has the highest figure of confirmed cases with 504 patients, FCT has 119 patients, while Kano has 73 patients… Read full story

How Coronavirus Has Changed Ramadan For Muslims This Year

TODAY (Friday) marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan for many Muslims. But with so many places of worship closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday will be a bit different this year… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE