COVID-19: Gombe may impose lockdown to check spread ― Deputy gov

There are strong indications that unless people changed nonchalant attitudes towards adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocols, the state government will not hesitate to lock down the state again to check the spread of the infection considering the deadlier nature of the second wave of the pandemic.

The warning was handed down, on Wednesday, by the warned that the Chairman, Gombe State COVID-19 Management Committee and Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau.

He declared that, “The State Government will not hesitate to enforce stricter measures including lockdown if there is no compliance to COVID-19 protocols in the state.”

Dr Manassah Jatau while briefing newsmen on the upsurge of the second wave of the virus and Government’s efforts and readiness in containing the spread warned that, “it is now mandatory for all persons to wear facemasks while entering any public place including worship places, markets and shops.”

He also gave out the list of eight other protocols that must be adhered to by the public.

While giving out four emergency call lines to the public, he also warned that leaders of various organizations, market, religious, traditional and other organized groups will be held responsible for non-compliance to all COVID-19 protocols.

He revealed that the state has recorded 39 COVID-19 confirmed deaths since the outbreak of the virus in the state on March 27, 2020, and warned that, “there is a resurgence of COVID-19 termed ‘second wave’ that is considered more dangerous than the first one.

The Deputy Governor added that “Already, 1,449 confirmed cases have been recorded with 1,143 discharges, 267 active cases and 39 deaths in the state from March 27, 2020, when the state started conducting tests to January 06, 2021.”

According to him, there is the urgent need to take measures aimed at ensuring that all protocols are observed in the day to day activities of people, warning that, “there is evidence of community transmission in the State resulting from interactions during festive periods.”

