COVID-19: Gombe imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has issued an Executive Order imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the entire state from 6.00 p.m. to 7.00 a.m. with effect from Thursday, except for essential services that are vital for the good governance of the state.

Also all markets and business activities involving the interaction of more than two persons have suspended in addition to the measures earlier taken.

The governor, in a broadcast on Wednesday declared that essential food and medical supplies are however exempted from the order while all congregational activities for social, cultural and religious purposes regardless of the number of persons participating in such events are equally suspended.

He also announced that all intra-state transportation is suspended. Consequently, all motor parks across the state are closed while all Tsangaya schools across the state are closed just as necessary steps shall be taken to ensure the safe return of all Almajiris from other states back to their respective states of origin.

The Governor also lamented that despite the proactive measures taken in order to prevent the importation of the COVID-19 pandemic into the state, it is now confronted with the sad news of its emergence when it received the results of five positive cases from the NCDC on the 20th of April, 2020.

He however explained that of the five that tested positive, one is confirmed as a transit passenger to Borno State through Gombe and has been handed over to the relevant authorities in Borno State, while the remaining four are presently receiving treatment in one of the designated centres.