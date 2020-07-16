COVID-19: Gombe govt grants tax concessions, palliatives to taxpayers

Taxpayers in Gombe State can now heave a sigh of relief as the State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has outlined a series of tax concessions and palliatives for them in response to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to shut down of both government and private businesses and disrupted supply chain.

The measure is designed to cushion the negative effects of the pandemic and relieve taxpayers of the burden of tax compliance at this trying moment as announced by the administrator, Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (GIRS), Malam Abubakar Inuwa Tata.

The concession, according to Abubakar Tata, include an extension of time for filing of annual returns by individuals from March 31, 2020, to August 31, 2020, as well as the due date for filing of annual returns by companies also extended to August 31, 2020, as against earlier deadline of January 31, 2020;

Also, the penalty of N50,000.00 for individuals and in the case of corporate organisation N500,000.00 for non-filing has been waived;

The service has also waived all penalties and interests for outstanding liabilities on back-duty audit for individuals and enterprises in the state, particularly the micro, small and medium scale (MSMEs)enterprises affected by the pandemic;

A waiver of interest on all outstanding liabilities for limited liability companies operating in the state while taxpayers will be allowed to file returns using unaudited accounts but must subsequently submit their audited accounts within two months after the revised due date for filing.

There is also a waiver on interest element on back-duty liabilities for mast/towers levies of telecommunication companies, Radio stations and commercial banks and registration and renewal of vehicle particulars have been slashed by 5% and 10% respectively from the original cost to enable all road users to comply with road traffic regulations

Also a 40% waiver on back-duty withholding taxes for rent on institutional estates, private estates, individuals rented properties, shops and apartments, WHT on contracts, Director’s and consultancy fees and A 50% waiver on Capital Gain Tax assessed on the sale of properties

These palliatives/tax reliefs are available to only taxpayers who wish to settle their outstanding tax liabilities on or before the 31st of October, 2020, However, this does not include back duty on PAYE.

The GIRS administrator then expressed hope that all residents and business entities operating in Gombe State will take advantage of these palliatives and reciprocate governments by discharging their civic responsibilities of paying taxes and levies due to the State Government promptly.

