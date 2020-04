COVID-19: Gombe gov extends stay-at-home order for civil servants on levels 1-12

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has extended the 2-weeks stay at home directive issued to Gombe State civil servants on grade levels 1-12 by another 2-weeks from today, Tuesday, 14th April, 2020.

The extension by the Governor is coming barely few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the extension of the total lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun states and the FCT in a move to check the spread of COVID-19 infection in the country.

The Governor, however, directed that all, civil servants on essential services, such as security men, health workers, electricity and water workers and the likes are to continue with their duties and must identify themselves whenever accosted by security personnel on patrol.

Meanwhile, the Governor will later today Tuesday address the state on COVID-19 rapid response situation in Gombe state.

The statewide address will be broadcast live by 2 pm on all radio stations in the state as well as via the social media platforms as contained in a statement Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Governor.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

We Understand The Need For Lockdown Extension, But Palliative Not Well Handled, Says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Monday said it understood the need to extend the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide broadcast, but quickly expressed worries about the continuation of the palliatives promised by him as the stimulus… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Working On Comprehensive Package For Health Workers

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is already working on a comprehensive package for health workers in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday… Read full story

COVID-19 Loan Applications Free, Says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said application for COVID-19 loan applications are free. In a statement signed by its Director of corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, CBN said it had receivedreports in the social media circles that loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses who apply for loans provided to… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Not On IMF’s Debt Service Relief List

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday announced debt service relief to 25 countries most of them in Africa to cushion the effects of COVID-19. Nigeria is not on the list. A statement issued by Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which contained… Read full story

I Made Bombs, Detonated Them As Student —Olunloyo

One feels sad that the nation should be in this situation. There are three stages in the life of a man. When he is born, he is there but he doesn’t know anything that is going on. When he is dead, he is there probably he doesn’t know what is going on. And then, in the middle period, it may be in the marriage, in the school… Read full story

Centuries After Jalumi War, Osun’s River Otin Still Seeking Government Attention

Whether a visitor is entering Inisa in Osun State from Kwara State or Osogbo, accessing River Otin, from which the local government council name is conspicuous, and commercial motorcycle operators are stationed at the entrance of the town on the highway, always ready to guide visitors’ movement… Read full story

Claims Of Laying 5G Fibre Optic Cables In Lagos, Others Misleading —DEMS Volunteers

Digital Economy Media Support Volunteers’ (DEMS Volunteers’), a non-governmental advocacy group of media and telecoms practitioners creating awareness on digital economy, has described it as strange, the recent social media onslaught on the telecommunications infrastructure deployment in parts of Lagos… Read full story

The Corona Laws (III)

Against all odds, the COVID 19 lockdown now seems to have been extended indefinitely by the President, without first codifying the process of its enforcement, from the many suggestions proffered from various quarters. The truth is that when a policy is impracticable, even though it may be desirable and expedient… Read full story

Impact Of COVID-19 On Nigerian Oil, Gas Sector

BY December 31, 2019, Brent crude averaged $60 per barrel; members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries with allies (OPEC+) were on 2.1 million barrels per day (mbpd) cut to help steady prices. The arrangement was in place until March 2020 when the first OPEC meeting heads… Read full story

Maize Shortage Looms Over Coronavirus Lockdown

Nigeria will experience maize shortage if the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic continues. The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) said it became necessary to alert the Federal Government as maize farmers are unable to access their farms due to the lockdown as well as unavailability of inputs… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Akure Explosion: Matters Arising

TWO weeks after the explosion that rocked Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday March 28, Nigerians are still largely in the dark regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. During the explosion which birthed series of conspiracy theories, including a possible attack by the terror group, Boko Haram… Read full story