 COVID-19: Gombe begins Radio Lessons For Students Monday

Considering the uncertainty trailing when schools will reopen for academic activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced schools to remain closed, Gombe State Ministry of Education has finalized arrangements to begin lessons on radio stations for SS 2 and 3 students across the State.
State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Hadu Dahiru who announced this on Sunday, said that the radio lessons which will begin tomorrow, Monday 20th July 2020 are designed to make up for academic losses for the students due to the closure of schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The statement explained that the lessons for both SS 2 and SS 3 students will run from Monday to Saturday and are scheduled as follows:
SS 2 Students on Amana Radio Gombe (98.1 Fm) : Monday- English-7:30am-8am; Tuesday: Mathematics- 7:30am-8am; Wednesday: Physics-7:30am-8am
Thursday : Chemistry-7:30am-8am
Friday: Biology-7:30am-8am; Saturday : Civic Education- 7:30am-8am.
On Progress Radio, Gombe (97.3 Fm )- SS 3 students: Monday- English-10am -10:30am; Tuesday -Mathematics 10am-10:30am; Wednesday -Physics-10am -10:30am; Thursday-Chemistry-10am-10:30am: Friday-Biology-10am-10:30am: Saturday-Civic Education-10am-10:30am.
On GMC radio Gombe on 91.9 FM
Monday- English-2pm-2:30pm
Tuesday-Mathematics 2pm-2:30pm
Wednesda-Physics-2pm-2:30pm
Thursday -Chemistry-2pm-2:30pm
Friday-Biology-2pm -2:30pm
Saturday-Civic Education -2pm-2:30pm.
The statement further advised the affected students to tune in to the relevant radio stations for lessons that will prepare them for the WASSCE and NECO.
