 COVID-19: Gombe begins Radio Lessons For Students Monday

Considering the uncertainty trailing when schools will reopen for academic activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced schools to remain closed, Gombe State Ministry of Education has finalized arrangements to begin lessons on radio stations for SS 2 and 3 students across the State.

State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Hadu Dahiru who announced this on Sunday, said that the radio lessons which will begin tomorrow, Monday 20th July 2020 are designed to make up for academic losses for the students due to the closure of schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Niger govt meets Fulani Herdsmen at Bobi Grazing Reserve

The statement explained that the lessons for both SS 2 and SS 3 students will run from Monday to Saturday and are scheduled as follows:

SS 2 Students on Amana Radio Gombe (98.1 Fm) : Monday- English-7:30am-8am; Tuesday: Mathematics- 7:30am-8am; Wednesday: Physics-7:30am-8am

Thursday : Chemistry-7:30am-8am

Friday: Biology-7:30am-8am; Saturday : Civic Education- 7:30am-8am.

On Progress Radio, Gombe (97.3 Fm )- SS 3 students: Monday- English-10am -10:30am; Tuesday -Mathematics 10am-10:30am; Wednesday -Physics-10am -10:30am; Thursday-Chemistry-10am-10:30am: Friday-Biology-10am-10:30am: Saturday-Civic Education-10am-10:30am.

On GMC radio Gombe on 91.9 FM

Monday- English-2pm-2:30pm

Tuesday-Mathematics 2pm-2:30pm

Wednesda-Physics-2pm-2:30pm

Thursday -Chemistry-2pm-2:30pm

Friday-Biology-2pm -2:30pm

Saturday-Civic Education -2pm-2:30pm.

The statement further advised the affected students to tune in to the relevant radio stations for lessons that will prepare them for the WASSCE and NECO.

Tribune

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story

RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs… Read Full Story