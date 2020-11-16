COVID-19: GMG boss urges Nigerians to respect FG’s instructions

Following the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting the United Kingdom and other foreign countries and the high risk on African countries, Nigerians have been advised to strictly adhere to government’s directive on precautionary measures from spreading the virus.

Popular Ukrainian-based Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, who is also the owner of Glory Music Group, Olajide Orodo, admonished Nigerians to continue to abide by all the Federal Government safety rules and regulations on COVID-19.

GMG boss made this known at Rhythm FM, Naija FM, City FM and others, as part of his ongoing radio tour.

According to him, Nigeria don’t need to go on a second lockdown if the people strictly abide by the Federal Government’s regulations on COVID-19.

He also pledged his support to enlighten fans and other Nigerians about the imminent danger the deadly virus pose to the society.

He called on all stakeholders not to relent in their effort in sensitising and informing people on the need to wear face mask, always wash their hands and keep distance from crowded places.

He also promised to host a mini concert at the festive season in line with the Fderal Government’s social distancing regulations, as part of his effort to act on the demands of his fans.

It would be recalled that GMG Boss also headlined the Bez Viz Festival in September, which was streamed live to thousands of people across the globe.

