COVID-19: Get vaccinated to boost your immunity — Oyo Govt

THE need for the people of Oyo State not to trivialize COVID-19 vaccination took the centre stage at a one-day Media Orientation meeting on the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign, jointly put together by the Breakthrough Action-Nigeria and Oyo State Government.

Issues discussed included, the negative impact of myths around COVID-19 vaccination, the need to be fully vaccinated, the importance of the vaccine, and the need for the media to embark on aggressive awareness campaigns on the COVID-19 scourge.

Speaking, the State Health Educator, Oyo State Primary Health Board, Mr. Olarinde Olaoye who gave details about the level of COVID-19 prevalence in Oyo State, said it was essential for all to get vaccinated to aid control of the virus.

While urging the public to dispel all forms of misinformation around the vaccination, he said evidence abound that those who were already vaccinated did not suffer negative consequences.

While speaking, Oyo State Coordinator of Breakthrough Action Nigeria, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Afachung said the essence of the workshop was to enlighten the media on the need to encourage the public to embrace vaccination.

She said the media had a pivotal role to play in information dissemination, hence the need for the workshop.

Mrs. Afachung said it was disheartening that many people had fallen victim to unfounded claims about the vaccination, a development which according to her was not the best for the nation.

Underscoring the potency of vaccination, she said it provided antibodies that would not allow the virus to cause severe havoc even when the disease was contracted.

Mrs. Afachung, however, called on the public not to lose guard on non-pharmaceutical preventive protocols to COVID-19.

