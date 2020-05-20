COVID-19: Ganduje opens collection centre in Sabongari

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed that a collection centre for COVID-19 at Sabongari area of the state be opened for use so as to enable residents of the area to have easy access to COVID-19 testing.

Tribune Online reports that the area is predominantly dominated by non-indigenes in the state,

Ganduje, who spoke during a meeting with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter led by its chairman, Rev. Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, also directed the commissioner of health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsyawa, to deploy a rapid response team to Sabongari clinic to ensure the clinic is operational.

Ganduje said: “Since we have a functional clinic in Sabongari area of the state, there is need for the government to open a collection centre, where rapid response team would be provided, that would enable them to attend to whoever is interested to submit themselves.”

He added that it was well known that the COVID-19 has no respect for religion, tribal inclination, hence the need for a concerted and collective efforts to wage war against the pandemic.

Ganduje, therefore, disclosed that the state ministry of the environment has fumigated 31 churches in the area so as to enable the Christians to worship in their various denomination.

He then commended the CAN leadership for their support to all government activities, saying the association has demonstrated that “we were one body in the state, irrespective of religion or tribe.”

He further explained that in order to fine-tune the lockdown, the state government decided to introduce free hours whereby Christians will be allowed to worship on Sunday while the Muslims will also be allowed to attend Friday Jumat service.

He, however, urged them to ensure members observe the COVID-19 prevention protocols including the wearing of face mask, washing of hands and social distancing around the churches.

He said: “I hope churches must have designed how people would sit down to avoid congestion.”

In his speech, Rev. Adeyemo commended the state government for giving them the opportunity to worship on Sunday, noting that with this they can offer prayers to God so that the issue of COVID-19 be a forgotten issue in the state, country and the world at large.