COVID-19: Ganduje inaugurates female-only isolation centre

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has inaugurated a female-only Daula Isolation Centre in Kano State.

He said the 100-bed capacity facility at Nassarawa local government is ready for operation.

This was just as he disclosed that “everything is ready here. All staff who are supposed to work here have already been posted.”

He made the observation during the inspection of the facility, adding that: “We don’t want to hear any complaints from any patient here, please. You need to understand the psychology of your patients. Provide them with the necessary items they may seek.”

A statement signed and issued by Comrade Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the governor said the female-only Daula isolation centre is for mild and moderate cases.

Ganduje said: “As you may be aware that, there are complaints from some isolation centres in some states, it is therefore absolutely necessary to find a solution to such agitations.

“Contact your patients from time to time and tell them the situation they are at the moment. Tell them what is expected of them and what they should expect. I think that can help in forming a good patient-health worker relationship.”

While noting that patients in isolation are mostly idle with the feeling of inconveniences because they are not with their families and/or parents, he urged the healthcare workers to always engage the patients.

“They need to be engaged so that they can have hope. That it is just a matter of time that they would be discharged.

“They should be aware of the procedures. That if they test negative for the first time, then they should know that there is hope. And when they test negative for the second time, then they are due for discharge,” he urged.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF

It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000

The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important

SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story

Why We Rejected Zoom Meeting With FG —ASUU President

The president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has explained why the union refused to hold meeting via Zoom platform with the Federal Government’s representatives, saying such meeting would not yield any tangible result as it would be difficult to control… Read full story

How 13 Members Of Crime Group, Shila Boys, Landed In Adamawa Police Net

Thirteen members of a crime group in Adamawa State known as Shila Boys were on Wednesday, May 13, paraded after they were arrested for attacking residents of the state. The newly-established Task Force to fight against crime in the state arrested the 13 members and recovered weapons as well as tricycles… Read full story

Why FG Should Stop Working Against Domestic Airlines

If there is anything that is standing for the governments in places like America, Europe, Asia and Middle East and other developed nations of the world, that thing is patriotism and the over protectionism policy of the governments of these nations when it comes to their own things… Read full story