COVID-19: FUNAAB organises online digital film making training for students

In a bid to keep its students productively engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), is organising an online Basic Digital Filmmaking Course for a duration of four weeks.

In a statement signed by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Dr (Mrs) Linda Onwuka, the training commences on August 4 by 9.00 am and would be anchored by foremost filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, who is currently a visiting fellow at the school Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies (CENTS).

According to the Director of CENTS, Prof. Babatunde Adewumi, the course is designed to run on Virtual Learning Management System in line with standard practices in open and distance learning programmes.

The Director noted that the training would be based on the workshop approach in which participants would be engaged in hands-on tasks, based on regular film screenings of instructional and exercise materials supported with discussions.

The course would also supplement the students’ academic development to make them more productive and marketable graduates.

The first batch of 50 students has already reported to the two virtual classrooms of 25 participants each and a team from the Information and Communication Technology Resource Centre (ICTREC) of the University, among other resource professionals.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako would formally declare the course open.