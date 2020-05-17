COVID-19: FRSC deploys life support ambulances to Nasarawa

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed an additional two life support ambulances with complete team of personnel to Nasarawa State to assist the State in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem who made this known in a state on Sunday in Abuja, said the handing and taking over of the life support ambulances took place in Lafia, the State capital.

He said the Nasarawa State Government has accordingly conveyed its profound appreciation to the FRSC Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi for the gesture, which it described “as, uncommon, indelible, unprecedented and indeed, a positive boost to the state’s capacity and efforts to combat the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic”.

Kazeem said the State Government expressed its appreciation to the Corps through a statement contained in a letter signed by the Commissioner for Health, Nasarawa State, Pharm. Ahmed B. Yahaya on behalf of the Government and good people of the State.

He quoted the Health Commissioner as commending the Corps’ continuous show of commitment and support towards the fight against the global health challenge, not only through the deployment of personnel to enforce orders; but the provision of adequate ambulance services for the evacuation of identified coronavirus patients.

The Commissioner, according to him, stated that the kind gesture as demonstrated by the Corps would remain indelible in the history of the state.

He said Pharm. Ahmed B Yahaya noted inter alia that; “I write to register his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule’s profound and deep appreciation to you for your uncommon gesture by releasing two additional life support ambulances to the State in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus disease”.

FRSC Public Education Officer also quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi as saying that the Federal Road Safety Corps was committed to giving unlimited support to both the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and State Governments, at any point in time, in the area of personnel deployment and provision of life support ambulance services to battle the common enemy.

While advising the citizenry to keep faith with the government in the efforts to combat the pandemic, Oyeyemi assured Nigerians that the Corps would not go to sleep and will continue to work round the clock to ensure that all tasks and responsibilities accruing to the Corps in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 are strictly carried out without any form of laxity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE