COVID-19: Frontline health workers get N112.5 million life insurance cover, says PTF

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, has revealed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed in respect of the healthcare workers on the frontline for various allowances and other incentives.

Similarly, he announced that the insurance sector has offered a life insurance to 5,000 healthcare workers to the tune of N112.5 million.

He disclosed this during the daily media briefing of the task force in Abuja on Friday.

The SGF added: “Today the welfare of our frontline heros, the health workers, came to the front burner. I am pleased to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health working in conjunction with other MDAs and the health sector professional bodies have signed an MOU for various allowances and other incentives. The full details will be unveiled to you by the Minister of Health soon.

“I am however pleased to inform you that, in addition to what the Federal Government is doing, the insurance industry has responded massively to the call for support. The PTF has received the life insurance cover to the frontline workers on COVID-19 for a maximum of 5000 health workers who are employed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The premium in the sum of N112,500,000 for the cover has been fully paid by the Nigerian insurance industry in line with the principle of No Premium, No Cover.

“The PTF wishes to thank the insurance industry immensely and calls on others sectors of the economy to rise up to support the efforts to fight COVID-19. I also call on our frontline health workers to double their efforts just as we assure them of our determination to protect them.”

On the assessment of the readiness in nine states to contain the virus, Mustapha remarked that the PTF’s visits to the states have been quite informative, which have enabled the task force to strengthen its collaboration with the states.

He further stated: “The PTF will be fine tuning the directions and advisories in order to effectively guide the states and for uniformity of approach. I use this opportunity to once more commend the governments of all states visited for providing leadership and resources in their preparations.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to restate that food security and self-sufficiency remain important to our national life.

“I therefore urge all our farmers to begin to prepare for their return to the farms as the planting season. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has put in place arrangements for access to farm inputs, extension and others services.

“The PTF continues to work assiduously towards presenting a Report to the president after considering all critical factors. Let me state that these are unusual times, we are in uncharted territories and we need to forge ahead.”