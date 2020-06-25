COVID-19: Four murder suspects test positive in Bauchi, arraignment stalled 

Four of the five accused persons standing trial for murder after allegedly beating late security guard, Sunday Joshua to death at New Trafford Hotel and Suites in Bauchi, have tested positive to COVID-19 thereby stalling their arraignment before the Chief Magistrate Court, Bauchi.

During the siting on Wednesday at Chief Magistrate Court 7, Yelwa the court was informed by the Bauchi Correctional Centre that, Abdul-Rasheed Shuaibu, Jacob Joshua, Joshua Ibrahim and Timothy Yunusa have tested positive to COVID-19 and it was confirmed by the NCDC.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) presented before the Court by the Bauchi State Police Command, the five accused persons, Innocent Ejene, Abdul-Rasheed Shuaibu, Jacob Joshua, Joshua Ibrahim and Timothy Yunusa are to stand trial for Criminal conspiracy and Culpable homicide in accordance with sections 96 and 221 of the Penal Code laws.

Tribune Online reports that when the case was called, the Prosecution Police Officer, Sgt Ayuba told the court that the accused persons could not be in court due to the reasons stated in the letter from the Correctional Centre in Bauchi and pleaded for an adjustment.

He further told the court that during the sitting of the court on 5th and 8th of June, the accused persons were ordered to be remanded in a Correctional Centre custody.

After reading the letter from the Bauchi Correctional Center dated 11th June 2020, the trial Chief Magistrate, Safiya M. Salihu agreed with the content of the letter and thereby adjourned the case to 14th of July, 2020 for further mention and arraignment.

It will be recalled that on May 25th, 2020, late Sunday Joshua who was a security guard at the New Trafford Hotel and Suites, Gwallameji, Bauchi was accused of stealing a mobile phone an allegation he denied but in the process of trying to extract a confession from him, he was allegedly tortured by some of his colleagues which led to his death.