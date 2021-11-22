COVID-19 forth wave: Coronavirus is still very active ― Virologist, Oyefolu

Professor of Virology, Bola Oyefolu has said that coronavirus is still very active considering the number of waves including the current fourth wave without a lasting solution yet.

Professor Bola, who spoke exclusively to Tribune Online on Monday morning via a telephone call, said there is a need to take it seriously as mutation happens per time.

He explained that each variant per wave must be understood in order to see how it can be accommodated.

“With the fourth wave, it means that the virus is still very active. The mutation is happening per time.

“We had the first wave, second wave, third wave and now we are talking about the fourth wave but we have not been able to nip it in the bud. We need to be more serious about the virus.

“And for every wave coming in, there is a new variant coming out. We have the population on our side. And for a new strain to come out, it needs population to spread.

“So, it means that we need to understand each variant per wave and see how we can accommodate it.

“With the existing vaccine, would the vaccine still be able to cover? It is not as if the vaccine we have now is giving full protection but would only reduce mortality.

“You would still get infected but the rate of infection would be reduced and consequently the rate of mortality would be reduced.” He stated.

Meanwhile, The Virologist called on the government to fund scientific research with the involvement of capable hands as no clear statements would be made until there is research.

This was just as he stated that the Lagos state government cannot do it alone but a concerted effort with commitment from others.

“With the new waves coming in, it is calling for more funding in terms of research.

“Scientists in Nigeria will not be able to make clear statements unless there is research.

“Lagos state government is doing more in that regard. But, can the Lagos state government only do that for all the states in the country.

“So, more commitment needs to come from the government.” The Virologist said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers.. Coronavirus is still very active Coronavirus is still very active Coronavirus is still very active Coronavirus is still very active.