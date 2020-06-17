COVID-19: Football viewing centres cannot open ― Kwara govt

Kwara Government has said that football viewing centres are not allowed to open yet, as such facilities could lead to the widespread transmission of the coronavirus among viewers.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 in the state, said in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that the government was aware that the English Premier League would begin on Wednesday.

“This is to state clearly that viewing centres are not allowed to open under any guise during this pandemic.

“Doing so will promote the spread of the virus, endanger people’s lives and further stretch public resources to the limit.

“The government fully appreciates and apologises for the inconveniences this restriction means for some businesses and football enthusiasts,’’ he said.

Ajakaye said that the government has a duty to ensure that lives are protected and “this cannot be compromised’’.

He said that the government also warned against mass gatherings at weddings, clubs and partying of any kind at this time.

He added that violators shall come under the full weight of the Kwara Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story