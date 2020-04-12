COVID-19: Five new cases reported, 2 in Lagos, 2 in Kwara, one in Katsina as figures hit 323

Five new cases of coronavirus were on Sunday night reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), bringing the total cases to 323.

In the new cases reported, Lagos had two cases, Kwara had two while Katsina State had one case.

Accoeding to the NCDC, “As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths. There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

The breakdown:

Lagos- 176

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1