First Bank Plc has partnered the Lagos State government to jointly equip and empower students across education tiers with e-learning solutions and devices capable of lessening the negative effects of disruption of academic activities occasioned by schools’ closure following the raging COVID- 19 pandemic in the country.

The state government had earlier announced its plans to use multiple media including radio, TV and the internet to teach students a variety of subjects throughout the stay at home period order for students would elapse.

By this partnership, however, students would be able to make use of low-end devices which are already preloaded with government-approved curriculum and designed in such a way that would make them work both online and offline.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, announced the partnership in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, saying the addition of offline platform to the scheme is to ensure that no student is left out of the scheme based on whatever reason.

He noted that experiences had shown that, most times, many students and teachers could not afford to key into e-learning solutions using their personal devices because of the huge cost of data to access internet network.

“But there is also the online option via subscription in this arrangement for those who already have devices and can simply sign on,” he added.

He said the initiative was to ensure students would not be disadvantaged during this closure of schools, adding that the class presentation is designed to be very engaging.

Mr Abayomi, however, quoted the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, as regards the partnership as saying, “FirstBank would be providing a size-able number of devices in this drive to move one million students to e-learning.

“And this partnership is an avenue to support our children to remain resourceful and fully engaged at this time so they can compete favourably with their peers internationally.

So by partnering on this, we are solving a problem for families and for our future.’

