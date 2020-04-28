 COVID-19 fight: Gombe receives additional support to curtail spread

Gombe State Government has received additional support to be able to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state as Keystone Bank Plc joined other corporate bodies in donating some operational supporting items to the state task force on COVID-19 to compliment the government’s effort in fighting the global plague.

Gombe Branch Manager of Keystone Plc, Mr Liyo Mohammed who made the presentation on behalf of the bank’s management said that the financial institution resolved to partner Gombe state government in the campaign against the Covid – 19 pandemics through such support.

Liyo Mohammed said that in line with the bank’s corporate social responsibility, Keystone is determined to support the state at this trying time when the world is faced with the ravaging pandemic.

Similarly, the Taskforce received a personal donation of 2 oxygen concentrators from Hamza Yuguda, Manager, Gombe Branch of Guarantee Trust Bank, (GTB) in support of the state Government’s containment efforts against covid-19.

The Chairman, Task Force on covid-19, Professor Idris Mohammed while receiving the items, appreciated the management of Keystone Bank and Hamza Yuguda for the timely support, assuring of judicious utilisation of the materials donated as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

Meanwhile, In an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Gombe state Government has placed restrictions on congregational prayers in Mosques across the state.

Also, the Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has also placed a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle popularly called Achaba while Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators are allowed to carry only one adult passenger at a time.

Other approved additional measures put in place to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state with effect from 6 pm of today (Monday), 27th April 2020 include that, All calls to Muslim prayers are allowed ONLY to notify the faithful of the time for prayers and NOT for observing congregational prayers in the mosques.

The Governor also approved that All Muazzins ( persons responsible for calls to prayers) should clearly mention (in Arabic and local languages) that people should observe their prayers in their respective homes.

In line with provisions of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC), everyone is strongly advised to wear face mask at all the times as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

It will be recalled that the state recorded an additional 5 positive cases in the state making to have a total of 35 positive cases as at Sunday, 26th April.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Signs Proclamation Order On COVID-19 Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of COVID-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other states in Nigeria. It is in line with the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Monday night on the containment of the virus… Read full story

Face Masks Made Of Clothes, Papers Only Reduce, Can’t Prevent COVID-19 Spread, Says NAFDAC Boss

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday said that the use of non-medical face masks, which include self-made or commercial masks or face covers made of clothes only reduce and not prevent spread of the coronavirus disease… Read full story

Coronavirus: Top NYC Doctor Kills Herself

A top New York City doctor who was on the front line of the US fight against coronavirus has killed herself. According to BBC, Dr Lorna Breen, who was medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, died of self-inflicted injuries on Sunday, police said… Read full story

What Buhari Told Nigerians

President Buhari in his address highlighted some of the new measures on the relaxation of lockdown. They are: a. Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm; b. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except essential services;… Read full story

Oil Spill: Ondo Communities Lament Losses As Farmlands, Rivers Get Polluted

That cold morning, Samuel Oriade set out to the river as usual for his fishing business, only to discover that the whole river and adjoining lands in the community had been polluted by what appeared to be an oil spill later discovered to have been caused by an alleged equipment failure in a facility of an oil company in the… Read full story

How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Slowed Down NASS

FINALLY, the National Assembly is set to hold an emergency plenary today, April 28, 2020 specifically to give accelerated consideration of the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the passage of the N500 billion intervention fund, as well as an approval for the utilisation of over N100 billion… Read full story

CBN Lifts Suspension On Cheque Clearing

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday lifted the suspension placed on interbank cheque clearing. The new order comes into effect as from Tuesday. This first indication of the lift of the suspension was given during a press briefing addressed by chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

COVID-19: Fayemi Extends Lockdown In Ekiti By Six Days, Relaxes Sit-At-Home Order For 3 Days Weekly

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has extended the current lockdown in the state for six days till Sunday, May 3, 2020. The governor said that the lockdown declared since March 29 will now be relaxed from Monday, May 4 and allows for limited activities for three days in the week which are, Mondays… Read full story

Borno Govt Confirms Shehu Of Bama’s Demise

Borno State Government has confirmed the death of His Highness, the Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, who passed on Monday afternoon in Maiduguri. He died in his mid-60s. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato took advantage of a routine media briefing usually held… Read full story

What Exactly Held Abba Kyari Back?

A few days ago, the remains of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were committed to mother earth and as expected after the demise of a public figure, the torrents of eulogies from both high and low ranked officials, friends and allies to ordinary members of the society have been overwhelming, with some measuring in… Read full story