COVID-19: Fifth set of evacuees to depart US July 31

The fifth set of stranded Nigerians in the United States of America will be evacuated on July 31.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta made the disclosure in a statement.

The statement further revealed that an Ethiopian airline that would airlift the Nigerians would depart George Bush International Airport, Atlanta for Murtala Muhammed Airport, Abuja.

The statement advised prospective evacuees to register with any of the three Nigerian missions in the United States and purchase their one-way flight ticket.

They must also be armed with their COVID-19 negative report in compliance with the guideline set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.