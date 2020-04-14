COVID-19: FG urged to establish training institute to upgrade health practitioners

Concerned medical personnel in Kwara state have urged governments at all levels and stakeholders to establish a functional institute for training and retraining of health practitioners in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, spokesperson of the group, Dr Tiamiyu Idowu, said that the country needs well trained medical personnel to manage airways of sick patients, especially with during coronavirus pandemic.

The group also said that it is planning to establish an N250 million training institute for training of health care workers to manage patients with respiratory problems, among others.

“Not only that, in the developed world, everyone should have knowledge of basic life support to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) particularly in this era of COVID-19 where it attacks the respiratory system. That’s why it’s killing many lives. So, we need more personnel, well trained medical personnel to manage the airway of a sick patient. It is different from conventional teachings from health colleges or universities. That’s how you can understand the uses of the ventilator and the mode for each type of patient. There’s also a need for retraining to update skills.

“We plead to the respected well-meaning Nigerians such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 2-face, Olamide, David Adeleke, TY Danjuma, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to kindly donate to our hospital account, to safe life, promote health education, and reduce unemployment for the betterment of Nigerians at large, the sum of 250 million naira empowerment fundraising is our target to be able to have a standard training centre that is obtainable in any part of the World.

“It should be noted that part of the proposed facility already under construction will be named after them.

“We need this institution as a matter of urgency to alleviate the acute on the chronic shortage of manpower in the health field in our country.”

He urged governments at all levels, stakeholders and well-heeled in Nigeria to ensure that coronavirus does not become a pandemic in the country.

They said that Nigeria may not be the same if the present cases of coronavirus in parts of the country increase.

Dr Idowu, an expert in Trauma and Intensive Care Medicine, argued that COVID-19 is not yet a pandemic in Nigeria.

Dr Idowu added that the number of deaths in the country would surpass that of any other countries of the world if Nigeria has more COVID-19 cases.

“This is a reality and I’m being categorical. I work in an ICU and I know what it takes to bring somebody with respiratory failure back to normal. To ventilate that patient, how many ventilating machine, intensive/critical care nurses/doctors or managers of trauma machines do we have? Among protective measures taken so far, how many of our hospitals have enough protective gadgets to protect our doctors and nurses on ground? Health workers are the soldiers at war front fighting battles of COVID-19, however, the government should provide enough protective gadgets for an effective fight.

“In the situation when we have more patients of Covid19 than we have now on our hands, we don’t have what to manage their airway and correct the breathing. I don’t know how many ventilators we have at our teaching hospital here. Overseas countries where we want to import ventilators from, they are already overwhelmed, looking for ventilating machine. That’s why we call on the government to help in the training of more people in this regard to use the machine. The government should also use budgetary allocation on health judiciously, devoid of corruption, for desired change”.

Dr Idowu hailed proactive measures being taken by both the state and federal governments in abstinence, such as in quarantine, including the use of sanitizers and face mask aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease”.

