COVID-19: FG should track, monitor utilisation of funds ― ActionAid

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called on the Federal Government to track and monitor the utilisation of resources committed to the COVID-19 response by setting up a clear accountability mechanism structure in partnership with civil society organisations.

The Country Director of the organisation, Ene Obi, made this known in a press statement issued on Friday.

She noted that ActionAid Nigeria applauded some of the steps taken by the Presidential Task Force and other stakeholders including the media and first responders who are working tirelessly to ensure that the COVID-19 virus is exterminated.

ALSO READ: Offa old students challenged to take up development projects

She stated further that ActionAid Nigeria believes the COVID-19 response requires a wider and multi-dimensional

perspective compared to the approach currently adopted by the federal government.

“A huge amount of funding has been committed to the COVID-19 response by both the government and private sector, yet there is no proper accountability put in place, which is likely to breed corruption and defeat the effectiveness of government’s noble efforts.

“The idea to sustain the school feeding programme is commendable. However, children are not in school and there is no clear workable strategy for its implementation. More so, there is no clear information on how child education will be sustained nationally at this time.

“Access to testing and quality of service received by COVID-19 infected persons remains a point of concern with some citizens reportedly paying for testing while others have complained of neglect and favouritism of infected influential persons,” she noted.

Obi stressed that strategic funds had been released from AAN to their project partners in different states to cater to the protection of women during the period of the epidemic.

She stressed that AAN had set up a nine-member committee on COVID-19 finalising a strategy and seeking innovative ways of working with relevant stakeholders during this period.

She, therefore, urged the Federal Government to ensure that states implement the lockdown order as a matter of urgency for effectiveness with adequate notice to enable citizens to prepare for the lockdown.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE