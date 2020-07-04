COVID-19: FG distributes palliatives to 540 vulnerable citizens in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has distributed palliatives to the Persons Living With Disabilities in Kwali Area Council Abuja, during the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, through her Special Assistant on Persons with Special Needs, Hon. Danjuma Attah, stated that the distribution of the palliatives is a continuation of the Federal Government effort of Covid-19 outreach to the Persons living with disabilities which was flagged off on May 9, 2020, at Karmajiji disabled community.

She added that the distribution of the items is in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to ease the effect of Covid-19 lockdown order on the vulnerable especially the Persons Living with Disabilities.

540 bags of palliatives each containing; 5kg vegetable oil, 10kg of rice, 5kg of semovita, 10pcs of spaghetti, 1 carton of Indomie, and 1 wrapper, were distributed to 540 beneficiaries.

The Minister also encouraged the beneficiaries to fully participate in the ongoing N-power registration, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the inclusion and special consideration for the People Living with Disabilities in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), this is first of its kind in the history of Nigeria, he said.

In his remarks, the chairman Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya who was represented by the Kwali Area Council Secretary, Mallam Bako Pai expressed their gratitude to the Federal Government for the kind gesture.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been doing well in supporting the vulnerable Nigerians and persons living with disabilities, especially during this Covid-19 lockdown.

He expressed optimism that these items will go a long way in supporting the livelihood of the beneficiaries during this period.

