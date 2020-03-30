COVID-19: Festus Keyamo asks DStv, Startimes to give subscribers one month free viewing

Wants telecoms operators to give free airtime, data to Nigerians

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, has urged the South African company, Multichoice, owners of DStv GOtv and also owners of Startimes to extend subscription to all existing Nigerian subscribers to at least one month.

This, he said, should be their contributions to ease the pains of Nigerians, especially workers, during the time of lockdown in the country.

He also urged all the telecommunication companies to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime and data not only to ease their pain of staying home, but also to ensure communication is guaranteed in cases of emergencies.

Keyamo made the suggestions on Monday night in his twitter handle @fkeyamo, where he also said all these measures, if done, will make Nigerians have stress-free lockdown period.

According to Keyamo, “As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DStvNg, @StarTimes_Ng to extend all EXISTING subscriptions by at least one month, free-of-charge, as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown.

“I would also urge @MTNNG, @9mobileng, @AirtelNigeria, @GloWorld to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime and data to ease their pains and to ensure that communication with individuals and authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll-free numbers are busy.”

