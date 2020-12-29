COVID-19: FCTA threatens to shut down Jabi mall, farmers’ market, others over violation of protocols

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, threatened to shut down Jabi shopping mall, as well as notable malls in the City Centre, Maitama farmers’ market and business premises who failed to comply with the COVID-19 protocols cum guidelines.

It lamented: “From what we observed, there is high compliance by costumers and visitors to these malls and business premises, sadly, same cannot be said of the workers and operators of shops and other businesses in the malls.”

Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of the FCT COVID-19 task force, Mr Ikharo Attah, who handed over this warning while monitoring compliance in some shopping malls and business premises across the city, however, advised them to strictly adhere to the pandemic guidelines with a view not to hampering their business activities.

He further warned that health protocols are for all and sundry to observe, saying FCT Administration would not tolerate a situation where owners of shops and their workers believed that the guidelines and health protocols are for costumers and visitors.

According to him, the COVID-19 health protocols which are very simple include wearing of facemasks, points for washing of hands and maintaining of physical distancing.

“We will not tolerate a situation where some shopping malls do not even have crowd control policies, leading to a contravention of the physical distancing guideline,” he insisted.

Ikharo revealed that at the Maitama Farmers’ market, his taskforce observed strong disregard for the protocols as most people were not wearing facemasks and there was only one washing point at the market.

Three persons were, therefore, arrested at the market as the taskforce vowed it would shut it down on a next visit if the violations persisted.

Places visited were the Jabi Lake Mall, Novera Shoprite Mall on Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road and some business premises at Wuse and Maitama Districts.

