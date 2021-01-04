COVID-19: FCTA seals off four parks, arrests 12 people for violating protocols in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, sealed off four parks and gardens within the City Centre for allegedly violating the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

It also arrested and taken 12 people to court for the same offences.

The affected parks were Byuan Resources Ltd Resort; Skychef Park and Garden; 7th Option Park and Leisure Service all within Garki II and Eden Park and Garden located in Utako.

Addressing newsmen after the exercise, the Head of Media and Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah, said the order to seal off the four gardens for a period of two weeks was issued by the FCT Mobile Court who found them contravening Presidential TaskForce (PTF) COVID-19 regulations, restricting operation of bars, night clubs, gardens and the likes.

He said 12 people earlier arrested at the four gardens very late in the night, would appear before the Court for the determination of their COVID-19 offences and judgments after expiration of the two week-seal off.

According to him: “We went out just before Christmas celebration and met some parks violating COVID-19 regulations and we did our operation.

“Because we are enforcement officers and not the judge, we arrested and took them to the judge through our prosecutor and the judge found them guilty. Although, the judge gave those arrested the option of fine, and gave seal off order for the four parks and gardens affected.

“What we observe is that most of them operate beyond the period. The persons who were in the shops didn’t comply with physical distancing. Face masks were not there at all and no handwashing points.

“They were totally in breach of the COVID-19 protocol and the judge in his wisdom, Magistrate Egbe Arafe issued seal off order for two weeks. After two weeks, we will now come back to the court and continue the trial,” he explained.

Ikharo, therefore, urged gardens and parks owners or operators to do the needful, vowing to focus more on night clubs and have it tough unless they comply with the health regulations given by the PTF on COVID-19.

